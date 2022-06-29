Madison

SIRIUSXM URBAN VIEW host JOE MADISON has signed a multiyear contract with the satellite and streaming radio service to continue hosting "JOE MADISON THE BLACK EAGLE." The show airs 6-10a (ET) weekdays.

“JOE’s legacy of work speaks for itself,” said Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOT GREENSTEIN. “JOE is a leader and a motivator who inspires his audience to raise their voices and get involved. I’m thrilled that URBAN VIEW listeners will continue to start their day with JOE for many more years.”

« see more Net News