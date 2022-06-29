Listen On TV

The SIRIUSXM app is now available on COMCAST's XFINITY platforms. Cable and internet customers of COMCAST systems who subscribe to SIRIUSXM can access the app and its over 425 channels on XFINITY's X1, Flex, and XClass TV platforms. Video capability is scheduled to be added to the platforms in the future. COMCAST customers will be offered a three-month free trial to SIRIUSXM.

“We’re thrilled that the SXM App is now live across COMCAST’s entertainment platforms, enabling its customers to easily get our great streaming features and our full lineup of audio entertainment,” said SIRIUSXM Chief Commercial Officer JOE VERBRUGGE. “For over two decades SiriusXM has been the perfect soundtrack for listeners in their cars. The SXM App on COMCAST also delivers the perfect atmosphere for our subscribers when they are at home, whether that’s playing the right music for any kind of party, laughing along with our comedy channels, or getting world, sports or entertainment news from one of our many channels while working around the house. SIRIUSXM gives everybody at home something to enjoy.”

“SIRIUSXM offers an extensive array of content and is a great addition to the growing catalog of apps available across our entertainment platforms,” said COMCAST VP/App Ecosystem SUDHIR MURALIDHAR. “With today’s launch across X1, Flex and XClass TV, our customers can now enjoy all their favorite music channels, podcasts, live news and more from SIRIUSM on the biggest screen in their home, seamlessly integrated alongside all their other entertainment.”

