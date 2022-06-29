Induction

The ARIZONA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION's ARIZONA BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME is holding its pandemic-delayed induction of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 on SEPTEMBER 28th in SCOTTSDALE, AZ.

The inductees will include SKYVIEW NETWORKS EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO; NBC affiliate KPNX-TV (12NEWS)/PHOENIX reporter MARK CURTIS; BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX newscaster JIM CROSS; longtime OWENS Country KNIX/PHOENIX PD and Country radio consultant LARRY DANIELS; HUBBARD RADIO/PHOENIX VP/Sales SUSAN KARIS; and MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ASSOCIATION Dir. of Network Television Development and former ABC Affiliate KGUN-TV/TUCSON GM SCOTT VAUGHAN.

AUDACY's KRIS DANIELS plans to accept the award on behalf of her father, LARRY DANIELS.

Register for the event

