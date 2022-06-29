-
Arizona Broadcasters Hall Of Fame To Induct Six New Members On September 28th
June 29, 2022 at 7:55 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The ARIZONA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION's ARIZONA BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME is holding its pandemic-delayed induction of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 on SEPTEMBER 28th in SCOTTSDALE, AZ.
The inductees will include SKYVIEW NETWORKS EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO; NBC affiliate KPNX-TV (12NEWS)/PHOENIX reporter MARK CURTIS; BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX newscaster JIM CROSS; longtime OWENS Country KNIX/PHOENIX PD and Country radio consultant LARRY DANIELS; HUBBARD RADIO/PHOENIX VP/Sales SUSAN KARIS; and MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ASSOCIATION Dir. of Network Television Development and former ABC Affiliate KGUN-TV/TUCSON GM SCOTT VAUGHAN.
AUDACY's KRIS DANIELS plans to accept the award on behalf of her father, LARRY DANIELS.
Register for the event by clicking here.