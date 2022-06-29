New Casting

DAVID OYELOWO, ASA BUTTERFIELD, and STEVEN PASQUALE have joined the cast of AUDIBLE, SIMPSON STREET, and QCODE's upcoming scripted drama podcast "THE PROPHECY."

The eight-episode show, starring and produced by KERRY WASHINGTON and co-starring DANIEL DAE KKIM and LAURENCE FISHBURNE, is set for a JULY 28th debut. The series tells the story of a woman who believes that the Bible tells the future and explains a series of unusual natural disasters, and that she is the Virgin Mary.

