QUARTZ HILL RECORDS West Coast Regional Mgr./Promotion GREG RANEIRI has resigned to accept an as yet undisclosed new post. His last day with QUARTZ HILL RECORDS is JULY 15th.

The former APD/MD and night host at AUDACY Country KSON/SAN DIEGO and a 12-year radio veteran, RANEIRI joined QUARTZ HILL RECORDS in late 2020 (NET NEWS 11/30/20). His previous radio stops include WRDW and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA; WJDQ/MERIDIAN, MS; and KTMT/MEDFORD, OR.

APRIL RIDER, SVP at QUARTZ HILL parent company BROWN SELLERS BROWN MANAGEMENT, is looking for RANEIRI's replacement. The job is WEST COAST/home office-based. DSP knowledge and radio promotion experience is highly preferred. Send resumes only to April@brownsellersbrown.com.

The label's roster includes JOE NICHOLS, THOMPSON SQUARE and NATE BARNES.

