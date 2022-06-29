Koziol (Photo: Kevin Fagan)

CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) has signed Country singer-songwriter MATT KOZIOL. He signed a label and artist development deal with RED CREATIVE GROUP in 2021, and a publishing deal with PRESCRIPTION SONGS in 2019, and has collaborated with noteworthy artists including JOHN PAUL WHITE, JOY OLADOKUM, JIMMIE ALLEN, CHARLIE WORSHAM, STEVE MOAKLER and more.

KOZIOL recently released his debut album, "Wildhorse," on MAY 20th via RED CREATIVE RECORDS.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside the folks at CAA,” said KOZIOL. “They get the vision and have a passion for the songs. This album is truly meant to be played live — it’s the best part. I’m ready to get to work on the road and for these songs to come alive on stage every week.”

« see more Net News