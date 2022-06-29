Outridge

TUNECORE has appointed ALISHA OUTRIDGE to the newly created position of Chief Technology & Product Officer. OUTRIDGE comes to TUNECORE with over 15 years of leading teams, defining product market fit, building digital experiences from the ground-up and expanding product offerings internationally at start-ups and larger companies.

TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON said, “TUNECORE is deeply committed to building innovative tools that will help our artists and labels grow. Our company mission, roadmap and priorities are focused around this. Bringing in ALISHA to lead and unite our tech and product teams, to operate in lockstep, will allow us to continue moving forward seamlessly as the industry leader, building the absolute best service for our artists and labels. Her background at both startups and larger media companies, coupled with her entrepreneurial mindset are critical in supporting TUNECORE’s mission and driving innovation as the company continues to scale.”

OUTRIDGE added, “As a former oil painter, I have a deep appreciation for all forms of artistry and a keen understanding of the desire to monetize one’s art. The same way I taught myself how to code to sell my art online, my career has been about creating solutions to connect people, places, and brands. I’m excited to take on this important role at TUNECORE, combining my two life passions – being an artist and building technology to provide easy to use, end-to-end solutions combining art and commerce.”

