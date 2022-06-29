Krieger

AUDACY Country WGGY (FROGGY 101)/SCRANTON, PA APD/MD/morning personality TANYA KRIEGER (on air as JESSIE ROBERTS) announced on FACEBOOK this morning that she is leaving the station where she has worked since 2002.

She wrote, "After 20 years with FROGGY 101 and months of thoughtful consideration, it is time to invest my energy in writing my next chapter. I began my career in radio as a bright-eyed, scrappy 16-year-old who fearlessly called the Program Director of the biggest Country station in the market and asked him to take a chance on me. (I will be forever grateful for that chance, MIKE KRINIK!) I’ve held nearly every position at the radio station, raised millions of dollars for charity, created countless memorable events and promotions, chatted with hundreds of celebrities and truly connected with Northeast PA."

She continued, "My time in radio has been deeply personal. I met and married my wonderful husband, adopted a dog, lost loved ones, bought a house, welcomed an astonishingly funny, independent and bright little boy into the world and met my closest friends. Looking back has been an emotional journey, but I cannot wait to see what’s in store for the next 20 years and beyond. Here’s to the magic of new beginnings."

She shared a similar post on the station's FACEBOOK page. AUDACY has the job opening posted here.

« see more Net News