Burrell

Longtime HABERSHAM BROADCASTING CO. Classic Country WCON (MY COUNTRY 99.3)/CORNELIA, GA personality BILLY BURRELL announced his retirement this week at the age of 93, and after 63 years on the air at the station. He will broadcast his last "Sunshine Melodies" Gospel show on FRIDAY (7/1).

The station shared the news on its FACEBOOK page, writing, "BILLY has impacted thousands of lives with his 'Sunshine Melodies' program, and as host of the morning show. We can truly say that BILLY BURRELL is one of the most caring, loyal, and dedicated people we have ever known ... We have had the honor of working alongside BILLY for many years, and he can never be replaced ... During his time at WCON his professionalism, connection to the community, and love of people has always been apparent."

According to local news outlet NOW HABERSHAM, "His Gospel show has also made broadcasting history. It’s the longest-running weekday radio show – hosted by the same person – in NORTH AMERICA."

See local news coverage of his retirement here and here.

« see more Net News