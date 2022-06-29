Ciara (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

REPUBLIC and UPTOWN RECORDS have signed singer/songwriter CIARA in partnership with her own BEAUTY MARKS ENTERTAINMENT. Under this new alliance, she will unveil her new single, “Jump,” this SUMMER, her first release since 2020.

CIARA said, “I am thrilled to partner with UPTOWN/REPUBLIC RECORDS through my own label imprint BEAUTY MARKS ENTERTAINMENT. WENDY [GOLDSTEIN] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

REPUBLIC RECORDS Co-Pres./WENDY GOLDSTEIN added, “I’ve been a fan of CIARA forever. Working with her has been a dream, and she’s making some of the most powerful, undeniable, and innovative music of her entire career now. This is an incredible creative chapter for her, and we’re all excited to be part of it.”

REPUBLIC/UPTOWN RECORDS EVP/A&R SAINT HARRAWAY also added, “In terms of our generation, CIARA is a G.O.A.T. She’s inspired countless artists and continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It’s an honor to be able to work with her on this next season.”





« see more Net News