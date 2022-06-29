Perry

PR Firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted TAYLOR PERRY to Account Executive. She was previously a Jr. Account Executive. PERRY joined SHORE FIRE shortly after her graduation from NYU in 2020, beginning as a Publicity Assistant and quickly rising to Junior Account Executive. To date, she has worked with NATALY DAWN, JEWEL, TODD RUNDGREN, JAMES TAYLOR, and more.

Sr. Account Executive MAX LEFKOWITZ said, “As a songwriter and musician herself, TAYLOR approaches every project with empathy, creativity and commitment. She always digs deep to understand and properly frame a story, and in the process makes herself indispensable to the campaigns she works. We are fortunate to have her here at SHORE FIRE and so are our clients.”

« see more Net News