Lewis

PAM LEWIS, Pres./CEO of NASHVILLE-based PLA MEDIA, has been awarded a fellowship in the ROYAL SOCIETY OF ARTS, based in the UNITED KINGDOM.

Since its inception in 1754, the prestigious society has bestowed the honor on 30,000 individuals worldwide for “outstanding achievements and social changes and development.” Along with her entrepreneurship and business success, RSA judges chose LEWIS for her decades of charity work, social activism and philanthropy.

“I am both honored and pleasantly surprised to be bestowed this title, most especially in 2022 during her MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH’s PLATINUM JUBILEE Year, commemorating her 70-year reign,” said LEWIS. “I am very grateful to join this historic group of change-makers and, moreover, inspired to do more for the world.”

LEWIS is currently active in a global mental health and music initiative, "The Road To NASHVILLE," with global nonprofit THE UNITY OF FAITHS FOUNDATION.

