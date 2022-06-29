Crawford (Photo: LinkedIn)

Music discovery and licensing company THEMATIC has appointed former SPOTIFY Head Of Publishing Services CHRIS CRAWFORD as it's new Strategic Advisor. CRAWFORD will work to accelerate the company’s partnerships, corporate development and revenue expansion.

Prior to joining SPOTIFY, CRAWFORD was the Co-Founder and CEO of LOUDR, a product and services company geared to helping content creators, aggregators and music services identify rights holders, secure mechanical licenses and pay publishing royalties. In 2018, SPOTIFY acquired LOUDR to improve how it worked with the publishing industry. CRAWFORD took a position as Head of US Publisher Relations and Services to spearhead SPOTIFY’s continued efforts toward a more transparent and efficient music publishing industry. Over the next three years, his team launched a suite of publishing data tools and services, including a global analytics application for publishers, songwriter discovery pages and playlists for Spotify users, and an internal rights simulator.

CRAWFORD said, “THEMATIC has developed a unique licensing-friendly pathway that equally benefits creators and musicians. With this strong foundation that values music rights, and a passionate community of over half a million creators, I believe there’s a ton of value for THEMATIC to bring to the larger creator economy."

THEMATIC's MARC SCHROBILGEN added, “We’re thrilled CHRIS has joined the thematic team. his track record of identifying and removing licensing landmines helps us scale a more open, seamless and creator-friendly publishing framework for emerging platforms and technologies.”

