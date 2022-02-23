JBE Announces Talent Additions And Music Meeting Submissions

JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST has revealed that JP SAXE and SOAK have been added to the talent roster that already includes BRUCE SUDANO, CECILIA CASTLEMAN, CERAMIC ANIIMAL, CHARLEY CROCKETT, DELTA SPIRIT, EMPTY POCKETS, GAVIN DEGRAW, ILLITERATE LIGHT, JESSIE BAYLIN, KT TUNSTALL, MICHAEL MCARTHUR, MIYA FOLICK, MYRON ELKINS, NIKKI LANE, PAOLO NUTINI, PJ WESTERN, SAM FENDER, STRUNG LIKE A HORSE and THE SULLY BAND.

SUMMITFEST kicks off with KBCO/DENVER-BOULDER’S morning host, BRETT SAUNDERS conducting the keynote interview with STEVE EARLE, AUGUST 3rd, followed by two days of music and panels hosted by TUNED-IN BROADCASTING Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE OM GARY KRAEN and AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS Triple A WAPS (THE SUMMIT)/ AKRON PD BRAD SAVAGE, leading conversations touching on the common experiences all Triple A programmer’s face. KRAEN will host Change In A Changing World on the morning of AUGUST 4th, with the afternoon giving way to SAVAGE’S Creating New Traditions. You can see the full panel description here.

The event concludes on FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th, with two events: The Triple A Awards Luncheon, and the return of The Music Meeting, hosted by VUHAUS’ MARK ABUZZAHAB. He is accepting new project submissions that are going to radio in the FALL. Send digital submissions only here.

The annual event takes place in BOULDER, CO at the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA. Evening shows are held at the FOX THEATRE and an outdoor stage on the same block.

Registration is $499 through JULY 22nd. Register by clicking here.

ALL ACCESS is the media sponsor for the event.

