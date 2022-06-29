New Show On The Block

Former Emmis COMMUNICATIONS, URBAN WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK veteran DJ/on-air radio personality, DJ COCOA CHANELLE, is returning to the NEW YORK airwaves with a new radio show which will debut on AUDACY's URBAN/R&B WXBX (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK. The Brooklyn born DJ/Producer is a BLACK GIRLS ROCK recipient, award-winning Deejay and radio veteran with over two decades of experience on NEW YORK CITY radio.

COCOA also spent 7 years as the on-air DJ for BET NETWORKS for their popular talk show TEEN SUMMIT, making COCOA the first DJ in history hired to work for the network.

COCOA said, “I’m so excited to be a part of The AUDACY family. I want to give a special thank you to SKIP DILLARD for reaching out to me for the position.”

Audacy Brand Manager SKIP DILLARD added, “COCOA lives at the top of her craft! She’s an influencer, musicologist and all around great person! So excited to have her with us on THE BLOCK!”

You can listen to DJ COCOA CHANELLE on 94.7 THE BLOCK every SATURDAY 7pm-9pm, and follow her on all social media platforms @DjCocoaChanelle.





