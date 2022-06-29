New Show On The Block

Former EMMIS Hip Hop WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK host DJ COCOA CHANELLE is hosting a new weekly show for AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK. The show will air SATURDAY nights 7-9p (ET).

CHANELLE said, “I’m so excited to be a part of The AUDACY family. I want to give a special thank you to SKIP DILLARD for reaching out to me for the position.”

Brand Manager SKIP DILLARD added, “COCOA lives at the top of her craft! She’s an influencer, musicologist and all around great person! So excited to have her with us on THE BLOCK!”

« see more Net News