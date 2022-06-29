Dina LaPolt: Speaking Out Against Seven-Year-Statute (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Major record labels are breathing a sigh of relief.

The FAIR ACT (FREE ARTISTS FROM INDUSTRY RESTRICTIONS), also known as AB BILL 983, which would have repealed CALIFORNIA's Seven-Year Statute allowing record labels to sue an artist who leaves after seven years but before they have delivered the requisite number of releases, failed to move out of the state SENATE's JUDICIARY COMMITTE this week.

The bill received four yes votes and one no vote, with six of the committee’s 11 members not voting. It needed six votes to pass. The bill was the latest effort to repeal a 1987 amendment to CALIFORNIA’s “Seven-Year Statute” (a.k.a. CALIFORNIA LABOR CODE SECTION 2855) allowing record labels to sue artists for damages (including potential lost revenue) if they leave after seven years but before delivering the required number of albums in their contract.

The CALIFORNIA MUSIC COALITION, representing a coalition of record labels, issued the following statement in favor of the decision, “We applaud the COMMITTEE’s thoughtful decision to reject AB983, The COMIMITTEE recognized that AB 983 would have radically destabilized recording agreements and CALIFORNIA’s entire music economy, taking money out of the pockets of working artists to fund even bigger paychecks for wealthy managers and lawyers.”

Those who backed the bill, including MUSIC ARTISTS COALITOIN, BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION, SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA and SAG-AFTRA issued the following joint statement, “It is heartbreaking that – for now — the artist community will continue to be denied equal protection. The FAIR ACT was an opportunity for the community to come together and the labels refused to join. This is a battle, not the war.”

The SEVEN-YEAR STATUTE, which limits personal services contracts for state residents to seven years, was enacted in 1944 following actress OLIVIA de HAVILAND's successful lawsuit against WARNER BROS. PICTURES.

Wrote noted music business attorney DINA LaPOLT, “The current law, the Seven-Year Statute or the exclusion thereof, is inequitable. It doesn’t equally protect all CALIFORNIA citizens. The Seven-Year Statute [carve-out] perpetuates the imbalance that exists between dominant record labels and the individual artists.” Since the amendment passed in 1987, “not one artist has successfully received the Seven-Year protection and that is because the damages settlements are an extraordinary barrier to the use of the Seven-Year statute.”

Testifying for the opposition were UMG General Counsel/EVP Business & Legal Affairs JEFFREY HARLESTON and HOPELESS RECORDS founder LOUIS POSEN.

Said HARLESTON, “No one on the recorded music side is challenging the Seven-Year rule. We understand that is the law in the state of CALIFORNIA, has been for the entire time that I have practiced law in the state in the music industry and we suspect will be the law for years to come. This is not an exemption. An exemption means you are exempting someone from being able to do something. In this case, what the proponents are asking for is an exemption for the artists, an exemption from their contractual obligations... We actually offered an amendment that for some reason was rejected where we would even say we would not pursue damages against any artist that was signed who wasn’t represented by counsel.”

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR HENRY STERN, who voted yes onthe bill, stated, “The current state of the industry has to be revisited and I think it’s an important conversation to prompt. I get that it’s an uncomfortable conversation, but I do not think this is a snake pit that we all ought to be staying out of. The music industry is really our only hope for a creative economy in the state of CALIFORNIA.”

« see more Net News