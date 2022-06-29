Bradford

iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL) afternoon host COLTON BRADFORD is hanging up the headphones and leaving radio after a run of more than a dozen years. His last show will be this FRIDAY, JULY 1st.

He explained his decision in a lengthy FACEBOOK post, saying, “I’m beyond excited for what’s next” without specifying his future plans. He added that he’ll be taking a few days “to recharge and prepare for what I know with every fiber in my being is the right next chapter for me.”

BRADFORD joined WBWL for evenings in 2015 from sister Country station WKSJ/MOBILE, where he had been morning show producer and evening personality (NET NEWS 5/11/15), The following year he added evenings at sister Country stations WTBU/PORTSMOUTH, MA and WRNX/SPRINGFIELD, MA. He moved from evenings to afternoons at WBWL later in 2016 and, the following year, inked a deal to become a lifestyle and entertainment correspondent for NBC-TV/BOSTON (NET NEWS 7/25/17).

