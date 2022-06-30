West (Photo: Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

KANYE WEST has been sued over a sample used on his "Donda 2" album, released in FEBRUARY. The suit, filed in U.S. DISTRICT COURT in NEW YORK, claims that in his song, "Flowers", WEST samples the 1986 song "Move Your Body" by MARSHALL JEFFERSON without permission from ULTRA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHING, owner of the publishing rights.

Also named in the lawsuit is KANO COMPUTING, developer of the STEM PLAYER, a handheld device that WEST's "Donda 2" album was released on.

