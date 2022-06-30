Frank Zappa (Photo: Universal Music Group)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has bought FRANK ZAPPA's recordings, song publishing catalog and the contents of THE VAULT, ZAPPA's collected film and video. The deal was made with the ZAPPA TRUST (his children, MOON, DWEEZIL, AHMET and DIVA).

UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES (UMe) and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) will work to continue to build on FRANK ZAPPA's creative legacy.

The ZAPPA TRUST said, "Ten years ago, GAIL ZAPPA partnered with UMe to bring FRANK ZAPPA’s music into the digital era and help expand the FRANK ZAPPA business around the world, setting in motion a fruitful partnership that has resulted in exponential growth."

The ZAPPA TRUST continued, "UMG have more than proven their passion for FRANK’s art and so the entire ZAPPA family – MOON, DWEEZIL, AHMET and DIVA – is thrilled to pass the baton to the new forever stewards for all things FRANK ZAPPA. Old and new fans will get more of what they want – more FRANK ZAPPA music for years to come. FRANK released his first album with VERVE RECORDS in 1966 with THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION’s debut album, Freak Out!, so this is a very full circle moment more than five decades later and we know that his music and legacy will be in the best possible hands for generations to come."

UMe President & CEO BRUCE RESNIKOFF said, "It has been a privilege to work with the ZAPPA family to release FRANK ZAPPA’s music around the world, grow his audience, and protect his legacy for the past decade. ZAPPA was a pioneering, visionary artist who created an incredible body of work and we are incredibly proud that GAIL, and now his children, have entrusted us with his important legacy. We will continue to develop innovative ways to celebrate his vast and influential catalog for both longtime fans and those just discovering his genius. As a prolific artist well ahead of his time, FRANK ZAPPA was constantly creating and recording and he left behind a treasure trove of extraordinary still-unreleased music and video in his Vault that will help us usher in the next era of FRANK ZAPPA fans."

UMPG COO MARC CIMINO added, "A powerful voice in music and culture, FRANK ZAPPA was one of the most brilliant artists of his time. We are honored to welcome ZAPPA’s influential song catalog and that his estate has chosen UMG to uphold his artistry and to grow his immense legacy throughout the world."

