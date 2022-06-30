Springer

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop-R&B WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT)/MIAMI has promoted KEITH “DJ BULLETPROOF” SPRINGER to APD/evenings. Most recently, he was Mixshow Coordinator/overnights.

He'll assist with day-to-day programming operations and report to iHEARTMEDIA VP/Hip-Hop And R&B Programming Strategy/WMIB PD ABDUL ‘DJ A-OH’ HASHEM.

HASHEM said, “I’m excited for my brother, DJ BULLETPROOF, as he takes on his new and well-deserved roles at 103.5 THE BEAT. BULLETPROOF joined me almost 10 years ago when we relaunched 103.5 THE BEAT and has truly worked his way up through the ranks. BULLETPROOF is 103.5 THE BEAT.”

SPRINGER added, “I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to help ‘DJ A-OH’ grow our MIAMI Hip-Hop brand. I thank him for bringing me into the fold and being an outstanding team leader. I also want to thank the leadership team at iHEARTMEDIA for believing in my talents and allowing me to bring my local show and energy to nights on 103.5 THE BEAT.”

Market Pres. SHARI GONZALEZ said, "DJ BULLETPROOF’s promotion is long overdue and much deserved. His connections and deep roots within the SOUTH FLORIDA community and entertainment industry make him an invaluable member of our team. We are very fortunate to have DJ BULLETPROOF as APD for us in addition to hosting, what I’m sure will be, the best Hip Hop night show in SOUTH FLORIDA.”

