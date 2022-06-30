Miguel And Holly

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHQC (HITS 96.1)/CHARLOTTE has entered into a multi-year partnership with ATRIUM HEALTH LEVINE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL.

Morning show hosts, MIGUEL AND HOLLY will lead the partnership by hosting an annual Radiothon, set for its inaugural event in DECEMBER. In addition to hosting this fundraiser, HITS 96.1 will also partner in other community-driven awareness and fundraising events to benefit children in the community.

SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA CHARLOTTE, A.J. said "Radio serves as a lifeline for local communities and brings them together for great causes like this. The CHARLOTTE community always comes together, and this will be no exception. On behalf of MIGUEL AND HOLLY, HITS 96.1 and everyone at iHEARTMEDIA CHARLOTTE, we are excited to partner with CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL later this year. We will be honored to leverage our platform to unite our listeners with this selfless organization to raise money for local kids and make a difference in our community.”

ATRIUM HEALTH FOUNDATION Asst. VP KELLIE MCGREGOR stated, "At LEVINE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL we are dedicated to supporting 'happily ever after' for all our children. We are excited to share their stories of hope through our new partnership with HITS 96.1 and iHEARTMEDIA CHARLOTTE, as we inspire others to give from the heart."

« see more Net News