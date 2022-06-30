Morris

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed Country singer/songwriter and rapper DAVID MORRIS to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Last week, MORRIS released his EP, "Hometown Heartbreak," featuring the singles “Country Boy In Your Life” and “Mine,” among others. He is currently preparing a nationwide tour and the release of his full-length project later this year. The WEST VIRGINIA native had earned a following since the release of his 2020 debut album, "Red, White & American Blues," which included viral single "Who Hurt You."

“I’ve known DAVID for a very long time, and it has been so inspiring to watch him evolve into the artist he is today," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Sr. Dir./Creative KENLEY FLYNN. "I deeply respect his talent, creativity and work ethic. His music is entirely from the heart and is uniquely, authentically DAVID MORRIS. I’m so excited for what is to come.”

“I’ve always said an artist needs two things to succeed. The freedom to create and be themselves—and a team to support them in those endeavors," said MORRIS. "So, it’s an amazing feeling having both of those things here at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. I want to thank KENLEY, RUSTY [GASTON] and the rest of the team for believing in me not only as a songwriter but as an artist as well."

