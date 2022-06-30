Pictured (L-R): Pittenger, Kole

MILK & HONEY MANAGEMENT has signed producer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist DAVE PITTENGER and singer/songwriter and producer SEBASTIAN KOLE. PITTENGER will be managed by SHELBY YODER, MILK & HONEY’s Head of NASHVILLE, Manager and Publisher, while KOLE will be managed by MILK & HONEY’S Head Of International and Manager PETER COQUILLARD.

NASHVILLE-based PITTENGER enjoyed recent success as a co-writer of GAYLE's pop hit "ABCDEFU." His songs have also been cut by Country artists TYLER FARR, PARMALEE, JESSIE JAMES DECKER and TENILLE ARTS.

KOLE's credits include co-writing two songs for the GRAMMY-winning soundtrack "The UNITED STATES vs, BILLIE HOLIDAY," and has written cuts by JOHN LEGEND, ALICIA KEYS, ALESSIA CARA and others.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be represented by MILK & HONEY," said PITTENGER. "They’re smart, relentless, and forward-looking, but most importantly they’re great people. I’m looking forward to a long, successful relationship."

“MILK & HONEY feel like the family I never knew I needed and I’m looking forward to all the memories that we will create in the future,” said KOLE.

“MILK & HONEY has diversified into artists, sports, web 3, synch and multiple other businesses in the past few years. and still songwriters remain at the very core of the company’s focus,” said COQUILLARD. “We’re so excited to continue our growth of representing some of the best storytellers and record makers, and there’s no question that SEBASTIAN and DAVE join today a great family of these creators.”

« back to Net News