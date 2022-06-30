Martin, Golic Jr. (Photos: Twitter @SloaneMartin, ESPN)

Former ESPN host and analyst MIKE GOLIC JR. is replacing his father as analyst and WNBA MINNESOTA LYNX and BIG TEN NETWORK broadcaster and former AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS sportscaster SLOANE MARTIN is taking over from PHILADELPHIA 76ERS TV voice KATE SCOTT on LEARFIELD’s COLLEGE FOOTBALL SATURDAY NIGHT slate of games this season. LEARFIELD will air 13 games this season, with GOLIC JR. and MARTIN hosting a post-game show after each broadcast.

“COLLEGE FOOTBALL SATURDAY NIGHT is fun and different, and the broadcast really resonates with fans,” said LEARFIELD Media & Partnerships Group EVP/Managing Dir. RICK BARAKAT. “Our talent is just as exceptional for our sophomore season with MIKE GOLIC JR. and SLOANE MARTIN in the booth, and we will soon announce where we’re headed the first three weeks of the season.”

