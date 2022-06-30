Whitaker

Voice actor BRIAN WHITAKER has partnered with THE MIX GROUP for radio imaging voiceover work and has signed to provide imaging for HUBBARD Sports WMEN-A (FOX SPORTS 640)/WEST PALM BEACH. WHITAKER is currently featured in the national TV campaign for NUTRISYSTEM.

WHITAKER said, "I'm honored to work with the talented crew at the MIX GROUP and just signed HUBBARD Sports Talk WMEN WEST PALM BEACH to the roster. Bring it on!"

Find BRIAN's demos at www.whitakerdesign.net and check availability through THE MIX GROUP at get@themixgroup.com.

« see more Net News