Coming In July

The sisters who told their own dark family history in the true crime podcast "ROOT OF EVIL" are back with a true crime podcast for TENDERFOOT TV and iHEARTRADIO, "FACING EVIL." RASHA PECORARO and YVETTE GENTILE are hosting the new show, a weekly podcast on other crime stories, with the debut set for JULY 14th.

On their previous podcast, PECORARO and GENTILE traced their family history to the prime suspect in the Black Dahlia murder case, GEORGE HODEL. The new show will be preceded by an "Episode 0" preview on JULY 7th.

« see more Net News