WESTWOOD ONE has parted ways with VP Country Formats NICK FOX and its Classic Country format afternoon host, MARK STEVENS

FOX joined WESTWOOD ONE in 2019 as PD/Country Formats and was elevated to the VP role in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/17), a role in which he oversaw all of the company's Country formats, which include Mainstream Country, Hot Country, Classic Country, Real Country and Nash Icon.

Before joining the WESTWOOD ONE team, he served as CUMULUS MEDIA Country WXBM/PENSACOLA, FL, PD/midday personality, and as an afternoon personality on its AC sister station, WMEZ. Before that, FOX had stints with SAGA COMMUNICATIONS (WVVR) in CLARKSVILLE, TN and both CUMULUS (WABD) and DITTMAN BROADCASTING (WABB) in MOBILE, AL.

Stevens STEVENS has been working with WESTWOOD ONE since 2017 (NET NEWS 1/4/17). He previously did weekends/part-time at CUMULUS Country KSCS/DALLAS, and before that was MD/morning co-host at CUMULUS Country WFYR/PEORIA, IL, where he worked from 2011-2015. Previous radio stops include Country KWNR/LAS VEGAS and Rock WZBA/BALTIMORE Reach FOX at (205) 792-9149 or here. His LINKEDIN page is here. Reach STEVENS here.

