Economic Equality

The NFL has partnered with CONTRACT WITH BLACK AMERICA INSTITUTE (CWBA). It's an economic inclusion initiative led by ICE CUBE.

The goal is to identify league-wide opportunities in the financial, tech, and production sectors to increase spending with Black businesses. Over the past year the NFL has allocated over $125 Million with Black owned and operated businesses such as ARIEL INVESTMENTS, CITYFIRST/BROADWAY BANK, COVER COMMUNICATIONS, and FEARLESS TECHNOLOGY.

ICE CUBE said, "For more than a year, the CWBA Institute has been working closely with the NFL on identifying resources to build stronger, more substantive economic partnerships with the Black community. Our team at CWBA, including my longtime business partner and entertainment lawyer JEFF KWATINETZ, and advisors JA’RON SMITH and CHRIS PILKERTON, are focused on building corporate partnerships with measurable economic growth outcomes for Black communities across the country. We believe this is a giant step in the right direction."

NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL added, "Our partnership with CWBA is another reminder that partnering with intentional organizations is critical to everything we do at the League. Black businesses play a major role in our country's economic prosperity. We understand these businesses have not always had the opportunity for exponential growth, so we are pleased to have partners like ICE CUBE and his organization, CWBA, in a continued, collective push toward greater economic inclusion."

« see more Net News