Sileo

DAN SILEO will be filling in for JIM ROME on CBS SPORTS RADIO JULY 5th, noon-3p (PT).

SILEO is a veteran sports talker with stints at WDAE-A/TAMPA, WQAM-A/MIAMI, XEPRS-A and KWFN/SAN DIEGO, WMEN-A/WEST PALM BEACH, KGME-A/PHOENIX, USA RADIO NETWORKS, and JAKIB MEDIA NETWORK.

