Silver

Veteran Program JACK SILVER is exiting WESTWOOD ONE after 10 years with the company. He served as PD for NBC SPORTS RADIO. heard on over 350 affiliates nationwide, as well as OM for WW1's CULVER CITY STUDIOS, overseeing the production crew for NFL,college football and basketball as well as music, talk shows and podcasts produced in the facility.

SILVER said, "I had a great run with an amazing company and was able to work with top tier talent and staff. Now it's on to a new challenge."

Reach out to JACK at JackSilver36@gmail.com.

