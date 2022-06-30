Tack

JOEY TACK is the new morning host at CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN, effective JULY 11th. He succeeds the recently departed TONY RANDALL and KRIS ROCHESTER (NET NEWS 6/29). A co-host for TACK is being sought.

TACK previously spent 15 years in the KNOXVILLE market, working at Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5) as PD and on-air personality. Most recently, he was APD/morning host at Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS since last summer, and before that, PD/midday host at Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO. He previously spent more than five years with iHEARTMEDIA/QUAD CITIES. TACK also serves as Chairman of the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR agenda committee.

CUMULUS/KNOXVILLE VP/Market Mgr. KEN SALVER said TACK “will bring a fresh and innovative sound to WIVK’s morning show that carries the WIVK legend forward and into the future. We think listeners will love what they hear.”

PD RICH BAILEY added, “JOEY knows our market and WIVK, and he is talented, creative and has a passion to win. He also has a relentless desire to be involved in his community and to make a real difference in people’s quality of life, something that sets WIVK apart. JOEY is the full package.”

Said TACK, “I couldn’t be more excited to return home to East TENNESSEE to join the legendary WIVK and create great Country radio for WIVK’s passionate morning audience. Summer is getting hotter on WIVK, starting JULY 11th. I can’t wait to get started.”

