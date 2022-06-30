Shomby

In the first installment of what we're pleased to report will be a regular column for ALL ACCESS, COUNTRY RADIO'S COACH owner and CEO JOHN SHOMBY takes a hard look at the actual value of a #1 single to Country radio. "The only way you can measure the benefit of a #1 song for a radio station is if it continues to play on that station well after its chart life, he writes, before offering his own research that at stations he's programmed, they continued to play less than half of the songs that reached the top of the chart just a few years after they peaked.

He writes, "Honestly, how many times is there a push for #1 on a song because it’s the natural progression and NOT because it’s a huge hit? And how often do we see a song get to #1 and the following week drop eight or nine positions on the chart?" Read the full column, "The Importance Of A #1 Country Song … Or Not" in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

Prior to launching COUNTRY RADIO'S COACH in 2020, SHOMBY was Director of NASH Programming for CUMULUS MEDIA from 2016 to 2020 and PD for CUMULUS Country WKDF/NASHVILLE. Prior to CUMULUS, SHOMBY spent 13 years as Dir. of Programming and Operations for MAX MEDIA’s five-station cluster in NORFOLK/VIRGINIA BEACH, including Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE). He also currently runs the consulting firm RADIO'S FRESH EYES with DAVE PAULUS, and serves as Talent Relations Consultant for UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS' "Backstage Country" show.

