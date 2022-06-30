WYEP Reimagination 2022 CD

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH announces the WYEP REIMAGINATION 2022 album release to help celebrate LOVE PITTSBURGH MUSIC Month this JULY. The WYEP REIMAGINATION PROJECT, is a six-month intensive learning experience for selected high school students from the PITTSBURGH region seeking careers in the music industry. WYEP partners teen musicians from western PENNSYLVANIA with local music industry experts to help them write and produce their own original song. The WYEP team combines each artists’ song into an album. The Reimagination 2022 album just dropped on all major streaming platforms worldwide and each song can be heard here

WYEP PD LIZ FELIX stated “From the pandemic’s disruption of album release schedules and a near-complete shutdown of live music, followed by a highly competitive comeback of concerts in 2022, artists who are just beginning their careers face more challenges than ever. At WYEP, we’re proud to provide tools and resources to give young artists a chance to express themselves through music. And for the first time since MARCH of 2020, we’ve been able to bring REIMAGINATION artists back to the stage, giving them more opportunities to build fanbases and advance their skills."

THE GRABLE FOUNDATION is a major supporter of REIMAGINATION.





