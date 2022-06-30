iHeart Integration

Healthcare marketing data firm SWOOP's patient audience targeting platform is now available for use in buying schedules on iHEARTMEDIA broadcast radio stations under a new strategic partnership. Pharmaceutical and life science clients will be able to buy the same AI-derived target segments defined by SWOOP when planning buys on iHEART stations.

“By partnering with iHEARTMEDIA, we are bringing SWOOP’s highly precise patient audiences to the largest ad-supported audio network in AMERICA, allowing healthcare marketers to more easily reach a highly engaged population that is most likely to benefit from a specific treatment,” said SWOOP CRO SCOTT RINES. “Applying the same audiences they already use for digital activation to broadcast radio will help advertisers optimize their reach and frequency, and develop the most beneficial media mix for their brand.”

“iHEARTMEDIA has been leading the way in data driven media planning and delivery for all forms of audio including streaming, podcast and broadcast radio,” said iHEARTMEDIA Chief Data Officer and President of Revenue Strategies BRIAN KAMINSKY. “Our goal is to make sure we’re getting our client’s messages to the right listeners and driving results. Our partnership with SWOOP, and their pharmaceutical industry-leading audience segments, powers up our ability to fulfill that promise for healthcare marketers who are struggling to find the combination of reach and audience targeting that only iHEARTMEDIA’s combined audio platforms which includes the massive scale of broadcast radio can provide.”

