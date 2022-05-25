Programming & Staff Cuts

WESTWOOD ONE appears to be in the middle of staff and programming cuts, and ALL ACCESS is hearing of several prominent staffers who have left the company.

VP Country Formats NICK FOX has exited. He joined WESTWOOD ONE in 2019 as PD/Country Formats and was elevated to the VP role in FEBRUARY, a role in which he oversaw all of the company's Country formats, which include Mainstream Country, Hot Country, Classic Country, Real Country and Nash Icon. Reach FOX at nickfoxradio@gmail.com.

Affiliate Relations Manager for the 24/7 Formats at WESTWOOD ONE DAN PEARMAN also exits. He can be reached at danpearman@earthlink.net.

Veteran Program JACK SILVER exits after 10 years with the company. SILVER served as PD for NBC SPORTS RADIO heard on over 350 affiliates nationwide, as well as OM for WWO's CULVER CITY STUDIOS overseeing the production crew for NFL,college football and basketball as well as music, talk shows and podcasts produced in the facility. He can be reached at JackSilver36@gmail.com.

Classic Country format afternoon host MARK STEVENS is also out. He's been working with WESTWOOD ONE since 2017. STEVENS can be reached at mstevenslas@yahoo.com.

« see more Net News