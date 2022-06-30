Pitchfork Music Festival Goes To Berlin

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL will take place in BERLIN for the fist time, NOVEMBER 4th-6th, while returning to LONDON (11/9-13) and PARIS (11/14-2)

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL BERLIN's lineup includes BLACK MIDI, SQUID, THE COMET IS COMING, NATION OF LANGUAGE, DESIRE, CRACK CLOUD, IVY SOLE, MOTHERMARY, LUNA L and others at such venues as ZENNER, COLUMBIA THEATER, SILENT GREEN, KUPPELHALLE & BETONHALLE, FESTSAAL KREUZBERG and METROPOL.

COURTNEY BARNETT and ANIMAL COLLECTIVE top the bill at the following weekend' PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL LONDON, at venues including FABRIC, VILLAGE UNDERGROUND, EARTH THEATRE, OVAL SPACE, PICKLE FACTORY, ISLINGTON ASSEMBLY HALL, HACKNEY CHURCH, SHACKLEWELL ARMS, ST. MATTHIAS CHURCH and THE ROUNDHOUSE.

Now in its 11th year, PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL PARIS features TIRZAH, TV GIRL, BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD, PORRIDGE RADIO, NATION OF LANGUAGE, MICHELLE, SISTER RAY, GRACE IVES and GRETEL HANLYN, among others. at venues like LA GAITE LYNQUE, LE TRIANON, CAFE DE LA DANSE, SAINT-EUSTACHE CHURCH and others.

Said PITCHFORKE Editor-In-Chief PUJA PATEL, “Following the celebratory return of PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL in CHICAGO last year, along with the sold-out debut of PITCHFORK LONDON and the success of PITCHFORK PARIS, it feels exhilarating to launch our first-ever festival in BERLIN — a city that has long served as a global focal point of culture and creativity. It’s heartwarming to see PITCHFORK resonate with music fans around the world and grow our community in new cities.”

Tickets for each event will be sold separately. Pre-sale tickets for BERLIN went on sale yesterday.

« see more Net News