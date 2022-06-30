Taylor Swift: Tying The Knot? (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT is apparently ready to go down the aisle with longtime boyfriend JOE ALWYN, according to THE SUN, which claimed the actor popped the question months ago, but the two have “only told” their inner circle.

Last APRIL, ALWYN addressed rumors he secretly proposed to SWIFT. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins....I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

The 32-year-old SWIFT and 31-year-old ALWYN have been an item since 2017, with frequent reports of engagement since. In JANUARY 2020, SWIFT wore what looked like a large diamond ring on her left ring finger in her NETFLIX documentary, “Miss Americana.”

ALWYN helped his fiancee co-write two tracks on her 2020 album “Folklore” — “Exile” and “Betty” — under the pseudonym WILLIAM BOWERY and also contributed to the tunes “evermore” and “Champagne Problems” on “Evermore.”

In accepting her GRAMMY in 2021, SWIFT thanked her beau, JOE, "who is the first person that I play every single song that I write.. And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

