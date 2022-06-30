Mary J. Blige (Photo: DFP Photographic / Shutterstock.com)

MARY J. BLIGE will host a performance for one-night-only to celebrate her life and music that will be available to stream exclusively on APPLE MUSIC in mover than 165 countries on July 27th at 7p (PT) from NEW YORK's historic UNITED PALACE as part of APPLE MUSIC LIVE, the live performance series on APPLE MUSIC.

Commented MARY J. BLIGE. “The last year of my career in particular has been an exciting ride. From continuing to act, to recording and releasing my 15th studio album, growing and expanding different businesses like SUN GODDESS and SISTER LOVE JEWELRY, to performing at the SUPER BOWL, launching my STRENGTH OF A WOMAN FESTIVAL AND SUMMIT and now getting ready to go back on tour, it feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform APPLE MUSIC is providing me.”

APPLE MUSIC has invited MARY J. BLIGE fans in the NEW YORK area to register for free for a chance to be in the room here.

APPLE MUSIC HITS will devote JULY 27th to all things MARY J. BLIGE, with exclusive programming, music, and interviews showcasing the key moments from her legendary catalog and career.

Launched this spring, APPLE MUSIC LIVE has previously featured exclusive live streamed performances from HARRY STYLES and LIL DURK, available to watch on-demand on APPLE MUSIC..

