Planning NASDAQ IPO

TIKTOK competitor TRILLER will go public on NASDAQ via a direct listing by Q3 this year. The company is unraveling its merger with SEACHANGE to pursue an IPO as a standalone entity.

TRILLER CEO MAHI DE SILVA commented at the time, “The current market demands clear and disciplined thinking. After much deliberation, TRILLER has determined that the best course of action is a direct listing.

“A TRILLER IPO is a cleaner transaction, allowing us greater control of our destiny. [This] news is a clear commitment to our effort to build the world’s best platform for creators; artists, influencers, athletes, thought-leaders, and brands. The TRILLER IPO will be the largest creator IPO in history.”

The company announced in a very short statement that it has “confidentially submitted” a draft S-1 filing with the SEC in the states “relating to the proposed public listing of [its] Class A common stock."

TRILLER has executed a number of acquisitions in the past couple of years, and now stands as the parent company to entities such as AMPLIFY.AI, a customer engagement platform; FITE, a PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and THUZIO, which runs B2B premium influencer events and experiences. The company also owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by SWIZZ BEATZ and TIMBALAND, which they acquired in MARCH 2021.

In APRIL, TRILLER acquired FANGAGE, which it describes as an “all-in-one solution for creators to reach and engage all their fans around the globe directly, host and sell exclusive content and offer unique membership and subscription packages."

The FCC Commissioner BRENDAN CARR earlier this week approached APPLE and GOOGLE about removing TIKTOK from their app stores because of security and privacy concerns (NET NEWS, 6/30).

