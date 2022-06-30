Bret Michaels (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

POISON lead vocalist BRETT MICHAELS has been hospitalized in NASHVILLE which sources are saying could be due to a bad reaction from medication he's been taking related to COVID and his own diabetes. The medical emergency occurred just before he was set to get on stage with the band at NISSAN STADIUM as part of THE STADIUM TOUR with MOTLEY CRUE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

Audience members reported the band took the stage last night to let the crowd know what happened to MICHAELS, and wouldn't be able to perform their set.

One fan wrote on TWITTER, "Came all the way from KC to watch POISON. BRET MICHAELS was admitted to hospital. No POISON in NASHVILLE."

The show continues with a date tomorrow night at TIAA BANK FIELD in JACKSONVILLE. It's unclear when MICHAELS will return to the stage.

« see more Net News