Cormack

BETTER NOISE MUSIC has promoted PAUL CORMACK from Managing Dir./CANADA to General Manager. CORMACK joined the independent Rock label in NOVEMBER 2021.

BETTER NOISE MUSIC Pres. DAN WAITE commented, "Having worked with PAUL at UNIVERSAL MUSIC INTERNATIONAL, I knew of PAUL’s tremendous can-do attitude and problem-solving nature. PAUL’s insights and analytical nature are already showing results, and this promotion to GM reflects BNM growth targets for our artists and PAUL’s place within those ambitions."

COO STEVE KLINE added, "PAUL has made an immediate impact since joining BETTER NOISE. I look forward to him contributing even further as he applies his skill set and experience in this expanded leadership role."

CORMACK said, "Since joining BETTER NOISE, I have been impressed by the label’s commitment to artist development, and also by the company’s strategic, and tactical use of data. In this expanded role, I look forward to working closely with the global BETTER NOISE team to achieve success for all of the artists and projects on the roster."

CORMACK went on to add, “This is a busy year with the global release of THE RETALIATORS feature film in SEPTEMBER, new releases coming from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, THE HU, DIRTY HEADS, NOTHING MORE and BAD WOLVES, not to mention EVA UNDER FIRE and CLASSLESS ACT, BETTER NOISE’s two developing acts poised to break globally. What a fantastic time to begin in this new role."

