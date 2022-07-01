Feder

Longtime CHICAGO media reporter ROBERT FEDER says he is not retiring, but he is stepping away from the daily local media column he writes for the suburban DAILY HERALD and his own ROBERTFEDER.COM.

FEDER posted on FRIDAY (7/1) that he will continue his website but the daily column is ending TODAY; he added, "I’m not retiring and I’m not going away. You can still follow me on TWITTER and FACEBOOK, where I’ll keep you posted on what I’m up to and perhaps break some news from time to time." He wrote that he "can’t tell you what I’m going to do next because I don’t know."

FEDER was the media columnist for the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES for many years before moving to his own website and later joining the DAILY HERALD.

