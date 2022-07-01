Carr

iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock-Talk WMMS and Adult Hits WHLK (106.5 THE LAKE)/CLEVELAND PD JASON CARR is moving to the company's WEST PALM BEACH/TREASURE COAST cluster as SVP/Programming and PD for Classic Rock WKGR (98.7 THE GATER) and Talk WZZR-WCZR (REAL RADIO 92.1). He will report to Market Pres. MARK MCCAULEY.

“We’re excited to bring JASON back home,” said MCCAULEY. “JASON’s market experience in CLEVELAND and his experience and familiarity of the WEST PALM BEACH and TREASURE COAST markets make him a great fit to grow our heritage brands and take them to new heights.”

“I’m pumped to get in the trenches with this outstanding programming team,” said CARR. “Managing a heritage rock brand like 98.7 THE GATER will be a treat. Working alongside world class talent like WOLL’s MO & SALLY will be a treasure. My wild ride of a career started at REAL RADIO 92.1 and all these year later it is bringing me back to the PALM BEACHES and TREASURE COAST. To say I’m excited is an understatement!”

