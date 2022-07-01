Sold

BIRACH BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Spanish Religion KTUV-A-K260DT/LITTLE ROCK to CRAIN MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $300,000.

In other filings with the FCC. COURINGTON & MASTIN MEDIA L.L.C. is selling Religion WQRX-A-W259DK/VALLEY HEAD, AL to JOY CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES for $15,000.

CALVARY CHAPEL PEARL HARBOR is selling construction permits for new FMs in HOODSPORT and MOSES LAKE, WA and MOUNT LAGUNA and SOLEDAD, CA to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $20,000.

GOOD KARMA BRANDS has closed on the sale of News-Talk WAUK-A (THE 'SHA 101.1)/JACKSON-MILWAUKEE, WI and W266DR/WAUKESHA, WI to MICHAEL CRUTE's WAUK RADIO LLC for $650,000.

And AARON S. LEE's GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA, L.L.C. has closed on the sale of Adult Hits WASJ (BOB FM 105.1)/PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL; Country WKNK (KICKIN' COUNTRY 103.5)/CALLAWAY, FL; and Classic Rock WRBA (B95.9)/SPRINGFIELD, FL to ROBERTA FAGAN's RORO INVESTMENTS, LLC for $180,000. The seller acquired the stations for $700,000 in 2019.

