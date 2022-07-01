Now On WCKG

Another CHICAGO BEARS podcast is coming to the lineup at DUPAGE RADIO News-Talk-Sports WCKG-A-W272DQ/CHICAGO with the addition of former BEARS players OLIN KREUTZ and JASON MCKIE's "THE NO NAME FOOTBALL PODCAST" for FRIDAYs 3-4p (CT) beginning TODAY (7/1). The show will follow another recently added BEARS podcast, ADAM RANK's "THE SICK PODCAST."

“Both OLIN and JASON offer outstanding football expertise that you can’t find anywhere else,” said WCKG Sports Dir. JON ZAGHLOUL. “They are two BEARS legends filled with knowledge, and I’m excited to have them on WCKG. With their presence, 'Football FRIDAY' is now MUST-LISTEN radio here in CHICAGO. This is another great day for our brand, and I’m happy to see it continue to grow.”

“We are excited to be a part of Team WCKG,” said KREUTZ and MCKIE in a joint statement. “We look forward to bringing BEARS fans our insight, passion, and knowledge covering BEARS Football. There’s no place like CHICAGO, and we are excited to be able to connect with more BEARS fans in the CHICAGOLAND area. Bear Down!”

