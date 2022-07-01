Anthony

With JASON CARR off to WEST PALM BEACH as SVP/Programming of iHEARTMEDIA's cluster there (NET NEWS 7/1), iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock Format Center Exec. Producer and PROVIDENCE cluster SVP/Programming ROB ANTHONY is taking CARR's former job as PD at Active Rock-Talk WMMS and Adult Hits WHLK (106.5 THE LAKE).

ANTHONY will report to iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND Regional SVP KEITH KENNEDY, who said, “It’s incredible to add ROB’s knowledge and experience to our cluster. ROB has programmed some incredible stations over his career, and we know that the legendary BUZZARD (WMMS) and THE LAKE (WHLK) will be in great hands.”

“I want to thank the leadership team at iHEARTMEDIA for giving me such an amazing opportunity to program these two amazing stations,” said ANTHONY. “I mean WMMS; it’s tough to think of a more legendary station! I can’t wait to get to work.”

