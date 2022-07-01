Perthel

ALL ACCESS has learned of the passing of industry veteran talent buyer and VP of AMBASSADOR THEATRE GROUP (ATG), NORTH AMERICA’s Music Division, MARK L. PERTHEL, affectionately referred to as “Booker.” PERTHEL died on JUNE 24th at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in NASHVILLE.

He began his career at the tour accounting firm PHOENIX MANAGEMENT, working with artists including THE POLICE, U2, and MADONNA. Throughout his 40 years in the business, he held top talent-buying positions at SIX FLAGS theme parks, DISNEY WORLD, BETHLEHEM MUSIKFEST and SMG NORTH AMERICA. He started MP PRESENTS in 2002 where he presented, promoted, and managed concerts and festivals throughout the southeastern UNITED STATES.

In 2009, PERTHEL joined AMBASSADOR THEATRE GROUP, NORTH AMERICA as the primary talent buyer for the South central/Southeast U.S. His work put the MAJESTIC THEATRE in SAN ANTONIO, TX on the radar as one of the biggest talent agencies in the country. Additionally, he was essential in the reopening of the SAENGER THEATRE in NEW ORLEANS after the devastation of Hurricane KATRINA, and the opening of SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE in SUGAR LAND, TX.

CEO/Ambassador THEATRE GROUP, NORTH AMERICA STEPHEN LEWIN said, “MARK was highly regarded across the industry. For many of us at ATG, MARK was a colleague, a mentor and a friend. Above all, we will miss his warm nature and friendly smile."

CAA's MARIO TIRADO added, “He was a man of character, conviction, and incredibly devoted to his family. If it is true that the music business is one built on relationships, it is no wonder we stayed friends with an incredible success rate on the shows we did for more than 30 years. He was a rock to many and a sympathetic ear to others. I will miss our talks tremendously.”

Those interested in paying their respects may donate in PERTHEL's name to MUSICARES.ORG or the NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION.

« see more Net News