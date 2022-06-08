Austin Bessey

When lead singer and producer NICK ANDERSON went through a break-up, he took the pain that came in the wake of that aftermath to fuel the inspiration for the alt-rock group, THE WRECK‘s latest project SONDER. The new LP became the singer's therapy and his way of processing a breakup that he felt “was winning.” ALL ACCESS MUSIC's AUSTIN BESSEY shares stories and the break up that inspired the new album. Click here to read more.

« see more Net News