All Access Music's Austin Bessey Covers The New Release From Alt-Rock Band 'The Wrecks'
by Charese Frugé
July 1, 2022 at 10:13 AM (PT)
When lead singer and producer NICK ANDERSON went through a break-up, he took the pain that came in the wake of that aftermath to fuel the inspiration for the alt-rock group, THE WRECK‘s latest project SONDER. The new LP became the singer's therapy and his way of processing a breakup that he felt “was winning.” ALL ACCESS MUSIC's AUSTIN BESSEY shares stories and the break up that inspired the new album. Click here to read more.