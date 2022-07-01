Esposito (l) and Johnson (Photo: Caitlin Harris)

Eight broadcasters and two prominent industry figures were honored last night (6/30) during COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB's) COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME ceremony at the VIRGIN HOTEL in NASHVILLE. The Class of 2022 includes two off-air radio broadcasters, BECKY BRENNER and BARRY MARDIT, and five on-air radio personalities, WHITNEY ALLEN, DEBBIE CONNER, CATHY MARTINDALE and the team of RACHAEL HUNTER & STEVE GRUNWALD. Also recognized last night was 2021 honoree BOB CALL, who was unable to make last year's ceremony due to an injury.

Additional honors at the event went to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO, who received the President's Award from CRB/COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) Board Pres. KURT JOHNSON of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. His senior staff and artists DAN + SHAY were on hand to cheer "ESPO" on.

Country star TRISHA YEARWOOD received the Artist Career Achievement Award. YEARWOOD was recognized in song by close friend and fellow artist LAUREN ALAINA. who sang acoustic version of two of YEARWOOD's hits, "She's In Love With The Boy" and "Walkaway Joe." CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS read remarks that had been prepared by COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN, who was unable to attend. YEARWOOD made a brief acceptance speech, as her team and husband GARTH BROOKS stood in the back of the room.

ESPOSITO, who recently announced plans to step down at the end of the year, quipped, "I've been on NANTUCKET since MEMORIAL DAY practicing what it means to be emeritus." He noted that when he joined WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, "I brought my passion, organizational skills and sense of humor to this town ... I wanted to help people find joy in their work." Early on, he dedicated himself to making personal connections among radio programmers, visiting as many stations as he could in his first year on the job. He also spoke about an early decision to let his A&R team choose the radio singles, joking that, "If everybody was picking the single, I didn't know who to shoot."

Like ESPOSITO, YEARWOOD said she prioritized building relationships at radio early in her career. When she went on tour, she visited "every station that invited me" and said it gave her a sense of having "pockets of family" around the country. Speaking about the power of Country radio, YEARWOOD told the broadcasters present, "The reason I'm still here is you ... Country radio is our voice to the world. You are forever a part of my life. I'm grateful for all of the adds, but also all of the relationships."

In a class that had the largest ever number of female inductees in a single year, many of the women spoke about the challenges they faced in a male-dominated profession. Said MARTINDALE, "Most of us girls did not have women mentors because we were the pioneers." Said CONNER, who was the first woman to ever do afternoon drive in CINCINNATI, "In the '60s and '70s, the good ole boy network was going strong ... I was told I was taking a man's job, a man who had a family to support. Well, so did I." Echoing MARTINDALE's point about a lack of mentors, CONNER said that when she got into radio, she was aware of only two other women in the profession.

While she worked in radio throughout college and loved it, BRENNER initially had her sights set on a television career, until one toxic interview where she was told that if she wanted to work in the medium, she needed to cut her hair, lose 20 pounds and hire a wardrobe consultant.

MARTINDALE, who noted that she had 17 other jobs before embarking on her radio career, said she views her role as "the link between the fan and their heroes." And while she said she was "terrified of public speaking," she loves the "one on one behind the mic" that radio provides.

CONNER said that in her career, "I always felt of my voice as being a responsibility ... I was there to help" the community. Thanking those responsible for her induction, the retired CONNER said, "You've taken me from a "former radio personality" to a "forever something."

MARDIT said that as a kid growing up in BROOKLYN, he originally passed on Country music after hearing TOM T. HALL's "Half A Pound Of Ground Round," but eventually warmed to the format while working in SOUTH CAROLINA radio. He noted that once his parents realized his passion for radio, "they got off my case about becoming an accountant."

MARDIT also recalled the early days before digital delivery, where he once waited for a GREYHOUND bus to arrive in the middle of the night because a colleague had shipped him a new single that way. But he said of all of his achievements in radio, what he's most proudd of is all the money his stations helped raise for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

ALLEN humbly spoke about her surprise in being selected for the HALL OF FAME, and recalled the impact both music and radio have had on her life from a very early age.

BRENNER marveled of her radio career, "This is really what we get to do with our life?" She added, "Radio has the reach, now we need to get back to having the impact."

In his acceptance, the recently retired CALL said, "I can only hope I left a legacy behind in my years in radio."

The night's final inductees, RACHAEL & GRUNWALD were welcomed with video messages from artists DARIUS RUCKER, KEITH URBAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LITTLE BIG TOWN, KENNY CHESNEY, UNCLE KRACKER, LUKE BRYAN and GARY LEVOX, who joked to GRUNWALD, "You are such an example of how you can make it to the top by riding RACHAEL's coattails."

Read more about the backgrounds of the 2022 radio honorees here, and CALL here.

Nominations for the 2023 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME are being accepted here. The Class of 2023 will be revealed at CRS 2023, to be held in NASHVILLE MARCH 13th-15th, 2023.

